Secretary of State offices will close if state shuts down





Get transactions done now at ExpressSOS.com, on kiosks or by mail

Secretary of State offices, including the Office of the Great Seal, will be closed Oct. 1 in the event of a state government shutdown and residents are strongly advised to complete their transactions in advance of that date by going online to ExpressSOS.com.

Tab renewals may also be done on the department’s self-service kiosks across the state or by mailing in the renewal form.

“A government shutdown will close all Secretary of State offices from Oct. 1 until a budget is in place,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “We want residents to know that even during a closure, many services will still be available at ExpressSOS.com and they can also renew their tabs by kiosk or mail.”

Secretary of State offices will be open until 5 p.m. Sept. 30 but customers are urged to complete their transactions using alternative services if possible as many branch offices are expected to be exceptionally busy in the last days of September.

Customers who have made appointments for a day that Secretary of State offices are closed will receive a notice of a shutdown with instructions on rescheduling. Those who have an administrative hearing or driver reexamination scheduled need not take action. These appointments will be rescheduled and a notice with a new date and time will be mailed to all parties.

If a customer’s driver’s license or license plate expires during a shutdown, they will not be charged a late fee if they renew as soon as possible once Secretary of State offices reopen. The department will ask law enforcement to exercise discretion when dealing with motorists whose license or plate has expired during a shutdown. However, it is up to the specific law enforcement agency as to how it will handle such incidents.

For a list of frequently asked questions about a government shutdown, any updates, and information on kiosks and other Secretary of State services, please visit Michigan.gov/SOS.

