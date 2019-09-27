Michigan dog wins AKC humane fund award for canine excellence





JoePete

A Michigan dog, JoePete, has been named the recipient of the 2019 AKC Humane Fund Award for Canine Excellence (ACE) in the search and rescue dog category. The ACE Awards are presented to five dogs in different categories each year to celebrate loyal, hard-working dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities.

“JoePete,” also known as “JP” is an eight-year-old Doberman Pinscher owned and handled by Cris Bean, of Eaton Rapids, Michaigan. Together they volunteer with the Michigan Search and Rescue. JoePete received a very early diagnosis of Wobbler’s disease, a catchall term referring to several possible malformations of the cervical vertebrae that cause an unsteady (wobbly) gait and weakness in dogs and horses. Despite his diagnosis, JoePete achieved certification with Michigan Search and Rescue and went on to achieve certification with two national organizations as well. He has since participated in 29 missing person searches, helping to bring closure to many grieving families. He has also aided in local graveyard reconstruction projects by Historical Societies and landowners by helping to locate burial sites in forgotten cemeteries in and around the state of Michigan.

The award will be presented Saturday and Sunday, December 14-15, 2019, at the AKC National Championship at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

