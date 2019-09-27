



Kenneth Wayne Tovey, age 60 of Baraga, MI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Baraga County Memorial Hospital. He was born September 23, 1958 in Grand Rapids, MI son of Willis and Marcella (Hendrickson) Tovey Sr. Ken graduated from Cedar Springs High School in 1976. He married Brenda Sue Niswonger on October 16, 1999. They resided in Baraga and owned and operated the Side Track Bar; until he sold it in 2012. Ken was currently employed at Pettibone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being at his camp and spending time in the woods. Being with his son Bruce brought him great joy. Ken was an avid NasCar fan and a sports fan. Surviving are his son Bruce Tovey of Baraga; mother Marcella Tovey of Cedar Springs, MI; brothers, Willis Tovey Jr. of Cedar Springs, Ray (Janet) Tovey of San Antonia, TX, Larry (Diane) Tovey of Maricopa, Arizona; sisters-in-law Betty Niswonder of Luther, MI, Bonnie (Donn) Miles of Carol, MI; nieces, Lorraine (Dale) Massie of Baraga, Alexis Niswonger of Hancock, Kianna Schroeder of Keweenaw Bay; several other nieces and nephews from all over; girlfriend Leslie Swartz of Baraga; and his right hand man Andy Kincaid of Baraga. Preceding him in death are his wife Brenda Tovey; infant son John Tovey; father Willis Tovey Sr; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Pearl, Jim, and Alice. Visitation and the funeral was held on Saturday, September 21st with Rev. Judy Mattson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Baraga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family & friends are asked to consider a donation to help with funeral expenses and Bruce’s future education. Friends may sign Ken’s guest book or send condolences at www.jacobsonfuneralhome.com.

