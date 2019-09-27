web analytics

In Loving Memory of Benjamin C. Hyrns and Helen M. Hyrns

Posted on 27 September 2019.

Benjamin C. Hyrns

April 28, 1930 – October 4, 2004

and

Helen M. Hyrns

May 6, 1929 – September 23, 2018

They were married nearly 56 years, they taught us how to live life, about love and laughter. We hold on to a lifetime of wonderful memories.

Deeply missed by Steve & Kathy Hyrns, Sue & Bill Bryant; grandchildren, Kamie & Stephen McGuire, Jason & Michelle Hyrns, Ben & Jen Hyrns, Lindsey & Matt Baczewski, Zeb & Janell Bryant; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Faith, Hunter, Benjamin, Jolene, Stella, Lucas and Ezekiel, as well as many friends and family

