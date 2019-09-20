Taking a ride on the wild side





Just because you grow older doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the things you used to, or that you can’t dare to pursue a dream. The Sparta Senior Neighbors have been doing just that.

The Sparta Senior Neighbors Center consists of seniors from all over Kent County, including Sparta, Rockford, Cedar Springs, Sand Lake, Kent City, and Comstock Park. There is no cost for membership and all are welcome. The center offers meals, socialization, exercise, trips and parties for any senior citizen, with or without membership.

“We are currently working through our bucket lists with enthusiasm and excitement,” said Jane Ringler, coordinator at the center. “We are attempting to fulfill dreams if possible; many of the older generation still envision living life to the fullest.”

The most recent opportunity came on Friday, September 6, when Hal and Sharon Vandervoord and the Sparta Moose Lodge bikers gave their time to help seniors check off yet another item from their bucket list. The morning was filled with the roar of Harleys, music, fun, and laughter. Every senior, including those who came out to watch, had a great time.

“Friendships are a big part of staying active and healthy,” said Ringler. “To feel young at heart and get encouragement from friends is exhilarating.”

For anyone who may be interested in the quest for new adventures and working on their bucket list with friends, please stop by the Sparta Senior Neighbors Center at 100 Ida Red Ave, inside the Harvest Way building, in Sparta. They meet Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.

