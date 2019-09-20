Red Flannel to celebrate 80 years





By Judy Reed

Warm days and chilly nights, football, leaves beginning to change color—it all can mean only one thing—fall is almost here and it’s Red Flannel Festival time again! And not only is it that time again, it’s a milestone year. It was exactly 80 years ago that our town celebrated the first ever Red Flannel Festival. To celebrate that, the Post will be running a few articles that are oldies but goodies over the next few weeks—articles that will give you some insight on what it was like way back then, and how it came to be. The first one we are running this week on page one—Memories of the first Red Flannel Queen.

In line with the 80th celebration is this year’s theme: Still going 80—celebrating 80 years! According to RFF president Nancy Deyman, Rose Powell came up with this year’s theme. Brynadette Powell created the initial rough draft design of the logo, and artist Doris Vinton created the final design.

The fun once again covers two weekends: September 27-28, and September October 4-5.

There will be a Silent Light Parade on the evening of September 27 after the football game, and lots of fun activities on Saturday, September 28, including

Kids Zone day from 11 -2 in the Heart of Cedar Springs park with games, bounce houses, raffle tickets for purchase, etc.; a 5/10k run/walk; a chili cook off from 9-noon; and the Lumberjack Supper and Queen’s pageant in the evening. That’s right—the chili cook off is back! Read more about that and some of the other events on pages 9-12.

Things to know about Red Flannel Day: the Lumberjack Show is back again this year; the car show will be back downtown again this year using both sides of Elm St.; the Market Place has been moved this year to Church Street; and the Children’s parade will line up inside the Main Parade (it no longer will be in the beginning of the main parade).

Red Flannel booklets have been distributed around town at area businesses, and keep watching the Post for more news and information and a complete schedule of upcoming events!

