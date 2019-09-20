web analytics

Man wanted in bank fraud case

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Post in Rockford are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a bank fraud case.

Police said the suspect used bank cards from a victim’s wallet to withdraw over $300 in cash from the Chemical Bank in Belmont, and then purchased nearly $400 worth of items at the Walmart store in Greenville.

The suspect is a white male with tattoos on his left arm and may be driving a silver two-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Mustang. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact D/Sgt. Denise Bentley or Tpr. Jordan Tromp of the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

