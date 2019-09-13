Survival program at the Cedar Springs Library





Brooke Whipple (left) and Melissa Dubridge, Cedar Springs Library. Courtesy photo.





On Wednesday August 28, Brooke Whipple came to the Cedar Springs Library for an amazing survival program. Brooke Whipple competed on two seasons of the popular History Channel Show, ALONE. She survived 49 days in Vancouver and 28 days in Mongolia. Adventurer, speaker, joy miner—these words have come to define Brooke’s life-first growing up in rural Michigan and then searching for wilderness and mountains in Alaska where she has spent most of her adult life.

The library had around 90 people from young children to adults that attended this survival packed event. Brooke shared her stories from her time on the show and her passion for the great outdoors. Everyone at the program was put in a real life survival situation and had to choose which 3 survival items they would take if their plane was crash landing in a remote area. It was great to hear other people’s views on what would be most important for their survival. Brooke then taught everyone basic survival skills and how you can mentally keep yourself in check during a tragic situation. Overall the program was a huge success and brought smiles to many people’s faces.

