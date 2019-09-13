City Hall Corner





By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

Lies, darned lies and statistics

Social media is not always a reliable source of information. If the information on social media were always to be believed, we would all be looking forward to a gentleman’s club opening in the City (not true as far as I am aware).

Recently there was a post on social media proclaiming the City’s tax rates to be the highest in Kent County, a “fact” that is simply not true. That “fact” is only true if you look at a sliver of the facts, or if you don’t look at the facts at all.

The information presented on social media stated that the City’s local taxes were the highest in Kent County at 16.43 mills. This is only true if you ignore the millage paid for libraries because in Cedar Springs the library is shown as part of the local voted operating millage but in some other communities it is considered part of a library authority millage. If you look at the information that way, one community has a local millage rate of 17.2156 and another has a 19.7294 local millage rate.

However, you can’t look at just the local municipal taxes when comparing millage tax rates, you have to look at the total mills paid under all taxing authorities. When you look at the total mills, you see that Cedar Springs has a total rate of 44a.1413 mills and there are at least 4 other communities in Kent County with higher total millage rates (49.3341, 44.9098, 49.0993 and 44.1932). Beyond Kent County, Cedar Springs also maintains a total millage rate that compares favorably to other cities and villages of a similar size.

Now, that being said, it is never a goal to have higher tax rates but it is unfortunately necessary in some regards. Cedar Springs does have the lowest total taxable value and lowest taxable value per capita of any municipality in Kent County. The next lowest City has 45 percent more taxable value than Cedar Springs. To accomplish the same governmental services with less taxable value necessitates a slightly higher millage tax rate.

One of the reasons behind Cedar Springs’ low total taxable value is because of a lack of industrial and commercial development in the City. Over the last three years, the City Council and Planning Commission have undertaken an aggressive strategy to increase business investment in the community. The more business there is in the City, the higher the taxable value available and the lower the tax rate needed to bring in the same amount of money to run the government. The strategy is paying off as we saw the second highest value increase in the County last year and lots of new development in the works.

Every member of the City’s government and City Hall staff work hard to look out for the best interests of the City and its citizens. If you have any questions, thoughts, or concerns about how the government is run or how it spends your taxes we are happy to try and answer your questions or provide you with true and accurate facts and information. We are also happy to have citizens attend any meeting of the government, all of which are free and open to the public. If you have thoughts, questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the city manager at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org or you can contact the City generally through our website at: https://cityofcedarsprings.org/contact/.

