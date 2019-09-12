



Varsity Volleyball competed in the WMVOA’s advanced Invitational on Saturday, September 7th. The Lady Red Hawks finished the tournament with a tough loss in the Bronze Bracket finals to Catholic Central (25-23; 23-25; 8-15) after overpowering Zeeland West in the semi finals (20-25; 25-21; 15-13). The team played solid matches in Pool play against proficient programs from Grandville, Forest Hills Eastern and Spring Lake.

Leaders on the day included outside hitter Grace Wilcox with 27 kills,3 blocks,23 digs and 62 serve receptions. Libero Elizabeth Fettig held the defense tallying 45 digs and 73 serve receptions. Setter Maddie Outwin put up 68 assists, while middle blocker Arianna Rau had a solid day with 14 kills, 7 aces, 26 service points and 8 blocks. Grace Pavelka recorded 27 kills and 7 blocks and Kalli Green added 7 aces with 15 service points.

Varsity Volleyball continues the season on Saturday, September 14th when they travel to the Northpointe Invite in Grand Rapids. The Lady Red Hawks are 2-5-2.

