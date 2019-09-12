



Thomas F. Zerfas, age 73, of Cedar Springs, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home. Tom was born March 7, 1946 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Reynold and Bernice (Saller) Zerfas. He was an avid outdoorsman and a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed attending his grandkids’ events. Surviving are his wife, Sharon, whom he married on October 30, 1965; children, John (Tonya Fenton) Zerfas, Barb (Jeff) Gust, Peter (Amy) Zerfas, Kris (Larry) Nylaan, Sarah (Joe) Morse; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; siblings, Rose Balczak, Richard (Donna) Zerfas, Hank (Wendy) Zerfas, Ron (Pam) Zerfas; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jim Balczak. A Memorial Mass was held Monday, September 9 at Mary Queen of Apostles Church, Sand Lake. A celebration of his life followed the mass in the church hall. Private family interment at St. John’s Cemetery, Ensley Township. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

