Red Hawks lose to Scots 19-12





By Judy Reed

Red Hawk Aiden Brunin runs with the ball. Photo by J. Reed.



A trip into OK-Red territory on Friday, September 5, to face Caledonia turned into disappointment for the Cedar Springs Red Hawks Varsity Football team. Cedar Springs beat Caledonia handily in 2018, but it was not meant to be this year.

“Caledonia’s size gave us some problems up front, and they controlled the line of scrimmage against us,” explained Cedar Springs Coach Gus Kapolka.

“Their kids and coaches had a good game plan and they executed it well. We had several opportunities late to tie or take the lead and couldn’t capitalize,” he added.

Cedar Springs scored early in the first quarter, with 7:54 left on the clock, when Landon Totten ran left for a 14-yard touchdown. The pass for extra points from QB Jeremy Champione to Kaden Liggett was then called no good by the referee.

Caledonia came right back to score with 6:27 left in the first, when Carson Vanderhoff ran 5 yards for a touchdown. The kick by Mitchell Hooker for an extra point was good. The score was now 7-6 Caledonia.

Neither team scored in the second quarter, but Caledonia came back to score twice in the 3rd. once on a 6-yard run up the middle by Carson Vanderhoff, and again when Luke Mandsager ran in a 5-yard touchdown. Hooker attempted to kick extra points both times, but the first one was blocked and the second one was no good.

Cedar Springs finally scored again with 8:51 in the fourth quarter when Ben Shaw ran 35 yards for a touchdown. The pass from Champione to Nate Elliston was no good, making the final score Caledonia 19, Cedar Springs 12.

Cedar Springs had 188 yards rushing, with Ben Shaw gaining 74 yards on 13 attempts (including a touchdown); Landon Totten 66 yards on 8 attempts (including a touchdown); Jeremy Champione 29 yards on 8 attempts; and Aiden Brunin 13 yards on 9 attempts. Zack Schmid and Nathan Elliston also contributed, for 4 yards and 2 yards, respectively.

Champione attempted 11 passes and completed 5 for 36 yards. Receivers included Brunin (14 yards); Shaw (-1); Elliston (7); Nate Webb (12); Liggett (4).

Defensively, the Red Hawks had 59 tackles. Elliston led with 8; Webb, Liggett, Brunin, Schmid, and Seth Almas all had 6; Miles Cartwright had 5; David Whitten and Kaleb Colby had 3; Bryant Maley and Ben Shaw both had 2; and Brady Amell and Jeff Clark had 1.

Caledonia had 205 yards on the ground. Carson Vanderhoff carried the ball 23 times for 160 yards; QB Jax Kinninger carried it 10 times for 31 yards; and Luke Mandsager gained 14 yards on 3 carries. Nick Fox carried it once but didn’t gain any yardage.

Kinninger completed 7 of 12 passes for 81 yards in the air. Receivers included Jack Snider (41 yards); Ben Norris (29 yards); Jalan Shinn (12 yards); Nick Fox (-1).

Defensively, the Scots had 49 tackles. Mandsager led with 8; Mason Stanley had 7; Jack Snider and Jerry Mansfield both had 6; Dilon Herrema had 4; Marcus Joplin-pinero, Ben Norris, Griffin Poll, Blake Towsend, and Ryan Stanton all had 3; Andrew Winkler and Andrew Kayser each had 1.

This Friday, Cedar Springs (1-1) faces Northview (2-0) at Red Hawk Stadium at 7 p.m. The Post asked Coach Kapolka what Cedar Springs would need to bring to the field to get the win over Northview.

“Northview has an explosive offense that features an all state caliber running back. We will have to be on the top of our game to slow him down and give ourselves an opportunity for success,” he explained.

The game against Northview is the first OK-White conference game of the season. Come on out and cheer on your Red Hawks!

