Pastors and community leaders feud for a cause





Single tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual North Kent Connect (NKC) fundraiser, “North Kent Pastors’ Feud: Part Deux.” The event takes place on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Jeff “Spanky” Amlotte, from Mamrelund Lutheran, will be hosting a rousing version of “Family Feud,” along with emcee and NKC Board President, Michael Bohnsack. Joining them on stage will be numerous pastors and community leaders.

The 2019 fundraiser features a strolling small-plates dinner for guests to mingle and enjoy the venue before the festivities.

“It’s a fun evening with 600 of your friends and colleagues,” said Claire Guisfredi, executive director at NKC. “We are grateful for all of the wonderful pastors, community leaders, and guests that help us to provide basic needs and empowerment programs for our neighbors in northern Kent County.”

Tickets are available to the public for $75 each, and table sponsorships are available as well. For more information, visit https://nkconnect.org/pastorsfeud2019/, or call North Kent Connect at (616) 866-3478.

