Girls cross country takes third





Sophomore Ally Ladd came in first at Lowell for the Red Hawk team with a time of 23:03





The lady Red Hawks moved up three spots in conference action from last year on Wednesday, September 4, when they took to the very tough course at Lowell High School. The team placed third out of six teams scoring 100 points following Forest Hills Northern (30 points) and Forest Hills Central (43).

Coming in first for the team was sophomore Ally Ladd in a time of 23:03 (18th) followed by freshman Danika Fessenden (27th). Isabel Vandusen (28th), freshmen Molly Bentley (33rd), Lily Howland (37th), and Tonya Tepin (39th) ran as a pack and moved up well together. Next freshmen Larissa McGrath tried to catch the pack (47th) along with Alexis Wood (48th). Paige Marsman (52nd) finished next and not too far behind was Marjorie Hosking (61st) and Lauren Lett (62nd). Cloe Shoffner was next for the squad (70th) rounded out by Isabella Smith (98th).

“The girls ran with a lot of heart, and they helped each other every step of the way. They did exactly what they were supposed to do,” said Coach Melinda Stressman. “It was so exciting watching them compete. I was very excited to see we placed 3rd against some pretty competitive teams! On the girl’s side, both Forest Hills Northern and Forest Hills Central are competitive and have a lot of runners, so it’s very impressive where we placed!”

The ladies also competed in the grade level meet hosted by Central Montcalm High School on Saturday, September 7. Bringing home medals were senior Tonya Tepin, juniors Alexis Wood, Paige Marsman, Lauren Lett, and Majorie Hosking, and sophomores Ally Ladd, Isabel VanDusen, Lily Howland, and Cloe Shoffner. Freshmen donning new hardware included Danika Fessenden, Molly Bentley, Larissa McGrath, and Isabella Smith.

The ladies will compete in the MSU Spartan Invite on Friday, September 13.

