First OK White conference win for boys cross country





The Red Hawks taking charge at the start of the race.





The Red Hawks ran smart to secure their first OK White conference meet win on September 4 on the challenging course located at Lowell High School. They came away with a 42-point performance and a 6-point victory over Lowell and the rest of the OK White conference.

Corey Bowers (3rd), Daniel Vermulm (4th), Jaydon Moleski (6th), Dilan Sargent (11th), and Gavin Braciak (20th) rounded out the top 5 each running smart and tactical races. Austin Mann (25th) and Carter Moleski (29th) rounded out the varsity squad with some nice insurance for the team.

Gabe White (30th), Cayden Steinebach (47th), Espen Wood (53rd), Caleb Menefee (72nd), Justin Voskuil (74th), and Ben Mallory (NT) previewed what proves to be a bright varsity squad in a couple of years. Eli Malon (96th), Logan Douglas (101st), Connor Skelonc (104th), Jonathan Reed (121st), and Gabe Minnich (142nd) showed great improvement and determination that will prove to continue throughout the season.

“Our boys ran a smart, tactical race on Wednesday. Lowell’s course is one of the toughest we’ll see all season. We knew the Red Arrows were a much improved team this year and would be working hard to give us a run for our money on their home course, and our veterans came through in a big way. This was our sixth consecutive first-place finish in OK White competition. Our consistent preparation and mutual trust on race day has made that possible. We’ll be working to continue this exciting stretch of success throughout the remainder of the season and beyond,” said Coach Jones.

On Saturday, September 7, the team traveled to Central Montcalm High School where they took to the course at a grade level meet. All four of the seniors were in the top 10 finishers of their race with each receiving medals. These individuals included Jaydon Moleski, Daniel Vermulm, Gavin Braciak, and Dilan Sargent. All of the juniors competing also received medals and included Corey Bowers, Austin Mann, Justin Voskuil, Caleb Menefee, and Logan Douglas. The sophomores had four receive medals for their times. These individuals were Carter Moleski, Gabe White, Cayden Steinebach, and Ben Mallory. Freshmen earning medals for the first time this season were Espen Wood, Clayton Akerman, Eli Malon, and Connor Skelonc.

“This was a great opportunity for our younger runners to get a real idea on where they stand against runners their age. We had a lot of breakout performances, and I was very proud of our performance. Despite not having any team scores to show for it, I believe we had the strongest team performance that day. Our future is bright. Training will continue to intensify over the next couple of weeks. They are ready for some tough workouts that will prepare them for championship racing. I’m looking forward to watching these guys continue to improve and hit some faster courses as the season progresses. Next Friday’s MSU Invite will be the first true test as to where these boys stand against some of the best teams in Michigan,” said Coach Jones.

The team travels to the MSU Spartan Invite for competition on Friday, September 13.

