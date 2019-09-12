



2019 Hunting Digest

Deer hunting begins in September. Make sure you are up-to-date with the 2019 regulations. The 2019 Hunting Digest has all deer hunting regulations, season dates and bag limits.

Upcoming deer seasons:

Liberty Hunt (youth and hunters with disabilities) is Sept. 14-15.

Early antlerless firearm season is open Sept. 21-22 in select deer management units.

Archery deer season starts Oct. 1 statewide.

Important changes:

*Deer baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area.

*New regulations in the Upper Peninsula Core CWD Surveillance Area.

*New antler point restrictions.

Visit Michigan.gov/Deer for more deer hunting details.