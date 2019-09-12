2019 Hunting Digest
Deer hunting begins in September. Make sure you are up-to-date with the 2019 regulations. The 2019 Hunting Digest has all deer hunting regulations, season dates and bag limits.
Upcoming deer seasons:
Liberty Hunt (youth and hunters with disabilities) is Sept. 14-15.
Early antlerless firearm season is open Sept. 21-22 in select deer management units.
Archery deer season starts Oct. 1 statewide.
Important changes:
*Deer baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area.
*New regulations in the Upper Peninsula Core CWD Surveillance Area.
*New antler point restrictions.
Visit Michigan.gov/Deer for more deer hunting details.