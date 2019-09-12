Boys tennis





Cedar Springs Boys varsity tennis has experienced it all so far this season- wins, losses, good weather and cancellations. The lineup is as follows: #1 Singles: Ethan Plummer, #2S: Trevor Marshall, #3S: Aricin Thompson, #4S Landon Kolodziej, #1 Doubles: Easton Lynch and Gabe Serek, #2D: Tim Minnema and Chase Moore, #3D: Conner Hall and Cole Harms, and #4D: Clay Oosting and Owen Drake, Alternate: Isaac Parker.

The season started strong at their first competition at the Fruitport Tri-match. Competing were Fruitport, Sparta and Cedar Springs. This proved to be an easy victory as Cedar Springs beat both teams 8-0. All flights reported scores between 6-0 and 6-3. The closest match was seen at 2 Singles, with CS and Fruitport duking it out! Final score had CS (Trevor Marshall) winning in a tie-breaker at 6-4, 4-6, (7-1).

The Sparta Quad proved to be a bit more challenging with Cedar Springs coming in second by only 1 point to Coopersville who won with 20 points (CS-19). Other teams at the meet were Sparta and Fremont. Winning their flights at this meet were 4 Singles: Landon Kolodziej, 1 Doubles: Easton Lynch and Gabe Serek, 2 Doubles: Tim Minnema and Chase Moore and 4 Doubles: Clay Oosting and Owen Drake. Second Place flights were: 1 Singles- Ethan Plummer, 3 Singles- Aricin Thompson, 3 Doubles- Conner Hall and Cole Harms.

The next match, vs. Coopersville, was a rainout. The fourth match of the season was a tough one. All flights fell to Lowell in an 8-0 loss.

