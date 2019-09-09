Second suspect charged in armed robbery

A second suspect is now in custody and has been charged in the armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station at 3620 14 Mile Rd near Edgerton on Thursday, August 22 shortly after 1 a.m.

Brandon Michael Gilley

Brandon Michael Gilley, 26, of Newaygo, was arrested by the Wyoming Police Department on September 4 and charged with a VCSA (Violation of the Constrolled Susbstance Act) charge—possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy. His bond was set at 10 percent of a $5,000 in Wyoming District Court 62 A. On September 6, he was charged with armed robbery in 63rd District court. His bond was set at $50,000, cash or surety.

Daniel Edward Morris

The first suspect, identified as Daniel Edward Morris, 35, of Newaygo, was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 28, in the Jackson area after investigators followed up on a lead that eventually directed them to the suspect’s location. Detectives contacted the Michigan State Police who were able to locate the individual and take him into custody. Morris was charged with armed robbery and a felony weapons charge. His bond was set at $25,000 cash. He is also facing a VCSA charge in 17th Circuit Court.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, employees reported that two suspects entered the store, one of them armed with a handgun, and demanded cash from the register. The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes and then fled in a silver Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck. The suspects were described as two white males, both approximately 6-feet tall with slender builds. Both suspects were wearing dark jackets and blue jeans and had their faces covered by bandanas.