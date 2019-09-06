The Post travels to Las Vegas





The Post traveled to Las Vegas with Pam and Lester Cooke, of Nelson Township, when they traveled there to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary.

“We stayed at the Golden Nugget, saw the sites on Fremont street, visited the Mob Museum and relaxed around the pool,” wrote Pam.

It sounds like you had fun! Thanks for taking us with you!

