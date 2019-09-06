Sportsmen for Youth presents Youth Day





Sportsmen for Youth will be hosting Youth day this Saturday, September 7, at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds 6621 Heights Ravenna Road from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This is a free, family-friendly day. The first 2000 youth who are 17 years and younger will receive a t-shirt, free lunch, prize drawings, and goodie bag.

Youth Day is designed to introduce and educate youth to all things outdoors. From hunting and fishing to conservation and good stewardship of our natural resources. Youth Day is dedicated to promoting the safe pursuit of outdoor activities.

Youth Day includes fantastic guest speakers at the Hawg Trough, which is a semi-trailer size tank that will be filled with local fish species and act as a stage for guest speakers. Mark Martin and some members of his Fishing Vacation School will entertain the crowd. A rock climbing wall and an amphibian exhibit will be on hand.

Return favorites to Youth Day are: the “Trout Pond” where live trout are caught and cleaned for youth, shooting of firearms and archery, and many others. Over 60 exhibitors will be on hand to introduce the youth to various outdoor activities.

A partnership between Sportsmen for Youth and the Muskegon County Area Fire Chiefs was formed several years ago. At Youth Day, attendees will experience various fire safety exhibits, demonstrations and tours of fire trucks of all types. Law Enforcement will also be on hand with displays.

Sportsmen for Youth is a non-profit organization and is able to continue Youth Day free thanks to the generosity and donations from local businesses and private donations. It costs approximately $30,000 to make Youth Day happen free of charge. Again this year there will be a raffle for five firearms. All proceeds to be used for Youth Day.

Please direct any questions to www.sportsmenforyouth.com, or sportsmenforyouth.info@gmail.com.

