Rockford Post seeking “Angel” volunteers





The Michigan State Police Rockford Post is seeking volunteers to assist with the Angel Program, which allows an individual struggling with addiction to walk into any post and ask for assistance without fear of arrest or investigation.

Angel volunteers respond to assist MSP post personnel in locating the appropriate treatment option and with transporting the participant to a treatment center. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses. MSP personnel will train volunteers on the responsibilities and expectations of being an Angel.

The MSP Angel Program is supported by P.A.A.R.I. (the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative) and is modeled after a similar initiative developed in 2015 by the Gloucester, Massachusetts Police Department.

The Rockford Post will soon be conducting training for new volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming an “Angel” volunteer, please contact the Rockford Post at 616-866-4411 or visit www.michigan.gov/AngelProgram.

