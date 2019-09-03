Man wanted for assault

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lakeview Post are looking for Eric David Kramer, 45, of Sidney Township. He is wanted for assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her with a handgun over the weekend.

Troopers responded to the felonious assault call involving a firearm on Carlson Rd north of W. Sidney Rd at about 2 a.m., Sunday, September 1.

The investigation found that Kramer had assaulted his wife, Jennifer Callaghan. He threatened her at her residence on Carlson Rd with what was said to be a five-shot revolver handgun, with white handle. He pointed the handgun at her and advised that “either he or she would die tonight.” Kramer then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to her car where he then struck her with the revolver on the left temple causing injury. He continued to assault her by throwing her on the ground and forcing his body weight on her. Jennifer was able to get back into the vehicle and drive off. Kramer then got into his vehicle and left the residence. Jennifer followed him but disengaged at southbound M-66 and Sidney Rd. Troopers searched several locations in the area, however Kramer was unable to be located.

Kramer was said to be driving a 2014 Toyota Camry, white in color, bearing Georgia plate RAX2688. Vehicle was also said to have a sheet metal union workers sticker in the back window.

Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located please use caution.

State Police were assisted on scene by, Montcalm EMS and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.