The Post travels to state of Washington





The Post traveled to Washington state with Laurie Denslow and Johna Alexander to visit daughter Taylor and family Shawna and Bentley Lubbers-Denslow.

“We took this picture at Pugent Sound on the Fourth of July, where we watched fireworks all around the sound,” said Laurie.

Also pictured is Shauna’s niece, Shannon Thompson, David Mendez, and children Bayleigh and Weston.

“We visited Pike’s Farm Market in Seattle; Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium; Owen’s Beach and 5-Mile Drive—a scenic drive through the forest with views of Narrows Bridge, Pugent Sound, huge trees, and lots of wildlife,” Laurie said.