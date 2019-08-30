Sand Lake man charged in armed robberies

He was charged with robberies in Pierson and Trufant

Joshua Webster





A Sand Lake man has been charged with the armed robberies of both the Pierson Trading Post in 2018 and the Trufant Party Store earlier this summer.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post arrested Joshua Webster, 28, on Monday, August 26, after executing a search warrant at his residence in Maple Valley Township. He was arrested on two charges of Armed Robbery and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail.

Troopers began the investigation on April 12, 2018 when a white male entered the Pierson Trading Post on Federal Rd in Pierson and demanded money while armed with a long gun. He fled in a dark colored Chevrolet extend cab pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of money.

On July 31, 2019, the same suspect allegedly entered the Trufant Party Store with a long gun and demanded money from that clerk. He also fled the scene in a Chevrolet extended cab truck. The vehicle was identified as a 2008 Chevrolet extended cab Silverado LT pickup truck. Police conducted an extensive search and identified the vehicle as Webster’s. When the search warrant was conducted, officers seized the gun and clothing that was used in the Trufant robbery.

The Central Michigan Enforcement Team assisted with the investigation.

