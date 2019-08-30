Mobil Station in Algoma Township robbed





Police have one suspect in custody but the other is still at large following an armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station at 3620 14 Mile Rd near Edgerton on Thursday, August 22 shortly after 1 a.m.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, employees reported that two suspects entered the store, one of them armed with a handgun, and demanded cash from the register. The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes and then fled in a silver Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck. The suspects were described as two white males, both approximately 6-feet tall with slender builds. Both suspects were wearing dark jackets and blue jeans and had their faces covered by bandanas.

Daniel Morris



One suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 28, in the Jackson area after investigators followed up on a lead that eventually directed them to the suspect’s location. Detectives contacted the Michigan State Police who were able to locate the individual and take him into custody. The suspect is identified as Daniel Morris, 35, of Newaygo. Morris has been charged with Armed Robbery by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and the second suspect is still outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer, safely and anoymously at 616-774-2345.



