Helpstock 2019 raises donations for outreach centers

By Judy Reed

Helpstock 2019 was held to raise donations for the local outreach centers. Photo by Macie Huntoon.









Sometimes our young adults have the best ideas.

That was the case last weekend, when the event Helpstock 2019 was held in the Heart of Cedar Springs Saturday afternoon and evening. Eight bands performed—seven from Grand Rapids and one from Cedar Springs. People were charged $2 for the event and asked to bring donations for local outreach centers.

“The event went very well,” said Gabe Park, a senior at Cedar Springs High School this year, who came up with the idea for the event. “All of the sound ran nicely and we were able to raise over $600 and get a bunch of donations for the shelters.”

The outreach centers they were helping included North Kent Connect, Alpha Family Center of Cedar Springs, and Lean on Me Outreach.

Park said he came up with the idea after seeing some local bands play. “I was thinking it would be awesome to give them some recognition and also help people in need at the same time,” he explained.

Park then got some friends on board to help with the event. “I brought up the idea to my friend, Brenton Evans, who went to Ferris State University at the time and had done things very similar to what I wanted to do with this event. We then got in contact with the person who was recording my band Rendered Worthless‘s full-length album, Steven Schaefer, to be our sound engineer, and who helped us out to have Ferris be a sponsor for the event and loaned us all of the sound equipment we needed for the event. Andy Morris, who also went to Ferris, became our stage manager and helped us set everything up for the day of. Then the day of Helpstock came and everything went super well!”

The event was held in the area between the library and the amphitheater.

Congratulations to Gabe Park and his friends on pulling off such a special event to help those in need in our community.