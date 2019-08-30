Help “Me-owt!” Free kittens and cats

Spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated

GRAND RAPIDS – Beginning immediately the Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is offering free kittens and cats for adoption. This offer is good until further notice.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for cats and kittens until further notice. They are all spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated.

KCAS has recently experienced an explosion in the cat and kitten population. Currently there are nearly 120 cats and kittens at the shelter. That number is generally in the forties. This is an unprecedented and urgent situation.

To qualify, potential adopters simply need to come the Kent County Animal Shelter and fill out an adoption form. The form can also be found online at

https://www.accesskent.com/Health/AnimalControl/pdfs/cat_adoption_survey.pdf

All the cats and kittens available for adoption have been spayed or neutered. All have been tested for Feline Leukemia and FIV. They are all up to date on all vaccinations and have been micro-chipped.

“For whatever reason, there are just too many cats in our shelter right now,” says Dr. Kristin Davison DVM, staff veterinarian at KCAS. “These are good loving cats and we want to find them good homes.”

KCAS also currently has many adoptable dogs. While fees are not being waived for dogs at this time, potential adopters may come to KCAS or begin the process by filling out an online dog application form located here

https://www.accesskent.com/Health/AnimalControl/pdfs/dog_adoption_survey.pdf

The Kent County Animal Shelter is located at 740 Fuller N.E. in Grand Rapids. The shelter is open Monday through Thursday 1pm-7pm (adoption cutoff time is 6:30) and Friday from 9am to 5pm (adoptions available until 4pm).