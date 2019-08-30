First place finish for Cedar Springs boys cross country





Senior Jaydon Moleski finished first for the Red Hawks.





The Cedar Springs boys’ cross country team took to the course at the Long Lake Invite hosted by Kent City on August 20. They proved that they are very much still a powerhouse this year by taking first out of eight teams for the second consecutive year. The team won with a score of 25, making a huge improvement from last year’s score of 48 with five individuals finishing in the top 10.

Jaydon Moleski took charge during the last 1k of the race finishing 1st for the second year in a row in a time of 17:28. Other teammates rounding out the top 10 of the race and receiving their first medals of the year were Corey Bowers, finishing 2nd at 17:45; Daniel Vermulm, 5th at 18:08; Dilan Sargent, 7th at 18:20; and Austin Mann, 10th at 18:30. Placing next for the Red Hawks were sophomore Carter Moleski, freshman Espen Wood, and sophomore Cayden Steinebach finishing 13th (19:29), 18th (20:12) and 20th (20:20) respectively, displaying the bright future of the program. Also showing their hard work in the off season and on the course for the Red Hawks were Justin Voskuil (26th, 20:39), Caleb Menefee (32nd, 21:11), Gabe Minnich (35th, 21:31), Ben Mallory (57th, 23:15), Connor Skelonc (61st, 23:38), Eli Malon (66th, 24:03), Logan Douglas (83rd, 25:00), and Jonathan Reed (83rd, 26:50).

Teammates Jaydon Moleski (R) and Corey Bowers (L) who packed a 1 and 2 finish.





The boys are led this year by new coach Justin Jones. Jones is a Cedar Springs and Alma College Alumni and had a successful career running at Cedar Springs and at Alma College where he was a three-year captain.

“We have a very gifted group,” said Coach Jones. “I think what makes this team particularly special is that we had no one graduate from last year’s squad. It’s a veteran group with budding young talent as well. I’m blessed to be able to lead such a fun and committed group of young men. I can trust them to leave every ounce of themselves on the course on race day. We have a long ways to go if we plan on competing with the biggest and best teams in the state, but this was a strong showing to start to our season,” he added.

The Red Hawks will compete next in their first OK White Conference meet of the year at Lowell High School on September 4.



