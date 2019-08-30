City Hall Corner





By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

Grrrrr Bark Bark Woof

The City of Cedar Springs has developed a draft plan for a fenced, off-leash dog area in Riggle Park. The plan would use the northeast corner of the park and is currently designed to be about 1/3 of an acre. The dog area could be made larger by removing the half-court basketball area and for additional cost in fencing. The plan separates the area into two sections, about 25 percent of which would be reserved for smaller, older and gentler dogs, while 75 percent is open to friendly, well-behaved dogs of all sorts. The area would be outfitted with picnic tables for humans to sit at, objects for dogs to explore, and waste containers for cleanup. Future plans include the installation of a water fountain and the extension of sidewalk from 5th Street and Beech to connect Riggle Park with the White Pine Trail by sidewalk. The cost estimate for the current plan is estimated to be between $8000-$10,000 for the creation of the dog area, less if the fencing was erected by volunteers.

As City staff work to figure out the best way to design and pay for this proposed dog area, we are happy to hear any thoughts, questions or concerns you might have about this proposal. Do you think cheaper and 1/3 of an acre is better or do you think more expensive and 1/2 acre is better? Is Riggle Park a good location for a dog park? Should the park be free to use or should a user fee be required to help pay for maintenance? What features do you think a dog park absolutely needs to be successful? Do you think a dog park is overall a good idea for Cedar Springs?

Please send your thoughts, questions or concerns to the City Manager at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org

