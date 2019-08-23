The Post visits Spain





Dorotea Alfarez was a four-week exchange student in Cedar Springs this summer and stayed with the family of Shawn and Katy Austin, of Nelson Township. When she went back home to Almeria, Spain, she took a Post with her. Almeria is in the southeast region and is on the Mediterranean Sea. It is also home to the Tabernas Desert.

Thank you, Dorotea, for visiting us and then taking us back home with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into a photo. Just take it with you next time!

