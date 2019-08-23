Students Attend the Metro Police Academy





From Left to Right: CSPS School Resource Officer Tom McCutcheon, Thomas Reed, Carter DeMott and Emily Whilden



Three Cedar Springs High School students attended the 2019 Metro High School Police Academy. The High School students are pictured here at graduation with Cedar Springs Public Schools School Resource Officer Tom McCutcheon is Thomas Reed, Carter DeMott and Emily Whilden. Emily’s leadership stood out among her peers and was voted Class President.

The goal of the local law enforcement agencies providing instruction during the Police Academy is to create partnerships for the future. It was a great experience for these three High School students.