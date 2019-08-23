Man arrested for making terrorist threats





A Reed City man is being held on a $1 million bond after making threats against Ferris State University and other agencies.

According to the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post, they cooperated with the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety and the Reed City Police Department on August 18, 2019, to investigate the report of threatening videos posted online.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on August 18, law enforcement became aware of multiple videos posted by an individual expressing potential threatening feelings toward Ferris State University, area hospitals, the Veterans’ Affairs Office, and military police personnel. The Michigan Intelligence Operations Center was immediately engaged in the investigation, and the suspect was quickly identified. The suspect was located to ensure he was not actively pursuing actions against these organizations. An arrest warrant was authorized by the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office, and police arrested Arnold Holmes, 33, at his residence on Sunday evening.

The rapid response resulted in the suspect being lodged in the Osceola County Jail on a bond of one million dollars. He was arraigned Monday on two felony charges including Posting Terroristic Threats and Use of Computer to Commit a Felony.

According to WWTV 9&10, Holmes is a former Ferris student, and the threats were mostly directed at a Ferris State University professor, his leaders in the marines and local hospitals. They reported that his family says he has struggled with PTSD since he was discharged from the Marines in 2012.

The police agencies in this incident were supported by the Michigan State Police Sixth District Emergency Services Team personnel, the Michigan State Police Sixth District Fugitive Team, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“This incident is an example of well executed cooperation, and an opportunity to remind the communities we serve to notify your local law enforcement if you see or hear anything you feel may be a threat to public safety,” said Lt. David Cope, Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police Sixth District.

