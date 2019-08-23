Local teen to release EP

It will be the first EP for the 17-year-old recording artist

Porter Kenyon to release EP Friday. Courtesy photo.



Singer/songwriter Porter Kenyon, 17, of Nelson Township, is releasing his debut EP this Friday titled “Things I shouldn’t have said,” starting with the first single of the same title.

Kenyon, a senior and varsity soccer player for Cedar Springs High School, started playing piano at age eight, and early on enjoyed practicing daily. However, after four years, he negotiated with his parents, Adam and Alisha Kenyon, to let him stop taking private lessons so that he could instead continue studying piano independently, in order to focus on his love of pop music, as opposed to the traditional song-book-exercise pieces typically geared at piano students.

After his last formal lesson he began practicing for hours daily learning the challenging pieces of his favorite artists like Ben Folds, Billy Joel, Coldplay, Fun, and Twenty-One Pilots. Then he soon graduated to composing his own original piano pieces.

He joined the school band as a percussionist in 6th grade and while he enjoyed percussion itself, he discovered that band class often resulted in waiting, rather than rehearsing, whenever the instructor needed to work with other students. Kenyon grew eager to spend his elective time practicing so after two years of band, he opted out but continued, now with a more developed sense of timing, to practice extensively at the piano.

Upon receiving studio time as a Christmas gift last year, Kenyon set off writing lyrics to one of his original compositions, which eventually became “Things I shouldn’t have said.” He teamed up with producer Joel Ferguson of The Verve Pipe & Papa Vegas and owner/operator of Planet Sunday Studios in Rockford, MI. Together they fashioned the recording of the first single in short order over a few after-school studio sessions.

“Things I Shouldn’t Have Said” is scheduled to be released this Friday, August 23, on Spotify, iTunes and other digital stores. It was also aired on John Sinkevics’ Local Spins on WYCE 88.1. The recording of this emotional piano-rock ballad stands as solid evidence that the young Kenyon has a quite a knack for writing complicated yet catchy hooks, woven together with heartfelt conversational lyrics that somehow convey the wisdom of an old soul.

Porter Kenyon and friends at the Kent Theater while filming the video for “Things I shouldn’t have said.”



The first single release will be closely followed by the release of a music video for the same song. The video, which features scenes at The Kent Theater on Main Street, was also filmed at various other locations in Cedar Spring. This visually delightful motion picture is an aesthetically harmonic balance of modern and retro and is a perfect visual partner for the sound recording.

Having thrived on his initial experience of recording in the studio, Kenyon, immediately upon completion of the first track, had a second song in mind, a piece which at that point was just a piano instrumental, still in need of lyrics. Eager to return to the studio, Kenyon focused on the lyric writing and once finished, he and Ferguson also completed the recording of that song, “Burning in the Rain,” which will soon be Kenyon’s 2nd release.

Kenyon has performed in The Kent Theater Christmas Concert, talent shows, church services, weddings, and voluntarily for the residents at a local retirement community. For updates on Porter’s music and booking information, follow, like and contact through the FaceBook page “Porter Kenyon Music Songs.” (https://www.facebook.com/PorterKenyonMusic/)

