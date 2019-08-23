CSPS school news

Greetings!



We hope you are ready to welcome in the 2019/20 school year with the same enthusiasm that we are. People often refer to June, July, and August as “summer vacation”. The team at Cedar Springs Public Schools has used this time to prepare for the new school year. The new school year promises to provide our District with landmark opportunities to better serve the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. When realized, these enhancements will leave lasting impressions on our community.

In July, our Board of Education passed a resolution to place a bond question on the ballot for the general election on November 5, 2019. Residents of the Cedar Springs Public School community will have the opportunity to weigh-in on the first significant investment in our school facilities in nearly 20 years. Voters will be asked to approve a tax levy of 7.9 mils over the next eighteen years. If approved, the owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 would receive a tax increase of approximately $70 per year. Our facilities need significant capital investments in response to steady increases in enrollment and normal depreciation over time.

This month, our Board of Education approved a strategic plan that will set the course for the work of the District for the next three years. The plan, called FLIGHT Plan 1.0 (Focused Learners Imagining Greater Heights Together), was developed with the input of over 2,000 students, parents, staff, and community members. Increasing student achievement is at the center of each aspect of the FLIGHT Plan 1.0.

Upon your return to campus, you will see evidence of the progress our team has made in preparation for September 3, 2019. Paving repairs on our driveways and parking lots are visible throughout the entire campus. Our hallways and classrooms were cleaned from top to bottom and are ready to welcome our students and staff when they arrive. We have spent the summer selecting the “perfect” people to fill vacant positions. Classroom materials have been ordered and distributed to make the first day of school a successful day for all. Our team is ready and can’t wait to greet students and parents at building open houses next week.

Finally, please accept my heartfelt thank you to each member of the Cedar Springs Public School community who contributes to making our school district an incredible place to learn, work, and play.

WE are Cedar Springs!

With warm regards and respect,

Scott B. Smith, Superintendent

2019-2020 School Year Cedar Springs Public Schools Orientation & Open House Schedule

Monday , August 26

High School – Orientation

9th Grade – 12:00 pm

10th Grade – 8:00 am

11th Grade – 9:15 am

12th Grade – 10:30 am

New Beginnings Students – 1:00 pm

Middle School – Open House

7th & 8th Grades – 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, August 27 – Open Houses

Beach Elementary – 2nd & 3rd Grades– 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Cedar Trails Elementary – ASD & ECSE Programs ONLY– 5:00 – 6:00 pm

New Beginnings Parents – 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Red Hawk Elementary – 6th Grade

Team A: 5:30 pm

Team B: 6:45 pm

Wednesday, August 28 – Open Houses

Cedar Trails Elementary – Y5, K & 1st Grades– 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Cedar View Elementary – 4th & 5th Grades– 6:30 – 7:30 pm

First Day of School – September 3, 2019

2019-2020 School Calendar available at www.csredhawks.org

Enroll TODAY!

2019—2020 Kindergarten Class Enrollment

Your child must be 5 years old by September 1, 2019 to register for Kindergarten. Visit www.csredhawks.org select K-12 Enrollment. Contact the Registrar at 616.696.7317 with any questions.

SCHOOL BUS STOPS

School buses are like traffic signals

When overhead lights are flashing yellow—PREPARE TO STOP!

When overhead lights are flashing red—STOP

When the hazard warning lights are flashing—PROCEED WITH CAUTION

2019 – 2020 Food Service Information

Elementary Breakfast—$1.40

Elementary Lunch—$2.35

Secondary Breakfast – $1.50

Secondary Lunch—$2.85 – $3.00

Milk—$.50

Online deposits are available through www.sendmoneytoschool.com where you will have the convenience of checking meal account balances, making deposits into those accounts and eventually depositing money into other department accounts.

We also offer the convenience of applying for the USDA Meal Program at www.lunchapp.com. Forms are also available in the building offices. If you have any questions, please contact Holly Haywood @ 616-696-0372 or e-mail Holly.Haywood@csredhawks.org.

Cedar Springs Health Center

8 am – 3:30 pm Monday through Friday

For students ages 3 – 21

Located in the Red Hawk Elementary building – south entrance

616.696.3470 or visit www.cherryhehalth.org.

Cedar Springs School Health Center is a program coordinated by Cherry Health in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Education. The health center’s professional staff includes a medical provider, registered nurse, social worker and support staff.

Campus Kids – Before and After School Care

Campus Kids is a State Licensed Day Care program and we are preparing for school start. We offer Before and After School Care throughout the school year. Campus Kids opens at 6:00 a.m. We do activities throughout the morning, and then serve a light breakfast. We dismiss the students in time to get to their class at either Cedar Trails, Beach, or Cedar View. In the afternoons, Campus Kids opens at 3:30 p.m. for students. A healthy snack is served and homework help and fun activities are offered until 6:00 p.m. To enroll, please complete and return a registration packet before September 1, 2019 to reserve your spot. Packets may be picked up at Cedar Trails, or they can be found online at csredhawks.org.

For an additional charge, we also offer care on early release days and on snow days for pre-registered children. Please call (616) 696-1716 or email mailto:campus.kids@csredhawks.org for additional information.

Senior All Night Party

A part of tradition for the Seniors at CSHS is attending the Senior All Night Party (SANP).

Parent-organized and sponsored, the SANP provides a safe, chaperoned way for our graduates to celebrate this milestone with their classmates. The details and locations of the evening are kept a surprise until the night of the event.

Visit www.csredhawks.org Backpack eFlyer page for upcoming fundraiser information.

All proceeds raised from these events will be used to fund the CSHS Class of 2020 Senior All Night Party.

Building/Department Telephone Numbers

Administration Building 616-696-1204

Superintendent Smith

Business & Finance Director Malloch

Human & Community Services Director Blood

Academic Service Director Haberling

Services

Campus Kids 616-696-1716

Food Service 616-696-0372

Facilities/Maintenance 616-696-0464

Pre-School/Early Childhood 616-696-9884

Special Services 616-696-0580

Transportation 616-696-1450

2019—2020 Student Insurance

Accidents happen! When they happen to your child, someone must pay the bills. If you have other insurance, these plans can help offset the deductibles and coinsurance for those plans. If you have no other insurance, these plans will provide basic coverage. Any benefits payable by the Policy as a result of medical, surgical, dental, Hospital or nursing service will be paid directly to the Hospital or person rendering such service unless proof of payment in full is provided.

For more information, please visit www.csredhawks.org/Parents/Student-Insurance/index.html.

Golden Age Pass

If you are 60 years of age or older and are a resident of the Cedar Springs School District, you could be eligible for a Lifetime Golden Age Pass. This pass entitles you to admission to school sponsored activities and athletic events offered by member schools. Some restrictions apply. Certain athletic contests may require a fee (conference, regional and state tournaments). For an application, visit www.csredhawks.org/Athletics/index.html or stop by the Cedar Springs District Office.

2019 Board of Education Meetings

Hilltop Community Building

Board Room – 3rd Floor

6:45 PM

August 12, 26*, September 9, 23*, October 14, 28*, November 11, 25*, December 9

*denotes work session, begins at 6:00 PM

Attention Red Hawks:

We are excited to report that the Board of Education approved a three year CSPS Comprehensive Strategic Plan known as the FLIGHT Plan 1.0 at the August 12th, 2019 Board of Education meeting. We thank the community, staff and students that contributed time in focus groups and surveys to help shapethis plan to guide our district.

This summer administration and staff have been focused and working hard to prepare the launch of FLIGHT Plan 1.0. Student achievement is center on the radar!

Thank you for joining us in our mission as “we foster a dynamic community of learners who inspire and support one another to exceed their potential!” We welcome our students and all FLIGHT 1.0 passengers to the 2019-2020 school year!

Best Wishes for a great school year from the Board of Education Team:

Heidi Reed, President

Matt Shoffner, Vice President

Traci Slager, Secretary

Trent Gilmore, Treasurer

Shannon Vanderhyde, Trustee

Jeff Rivard, Trustee

Mistie Bowser, Trustee

New Varsity Cross Country Coach

We are proud to announce that Justin Jones, Cedar Springs Alumni, has been named the new Varsity Boys’ Cross Country Coach. Justin had a successful career running here at Cedar Springs, and at Alma College where he was a three year captain. “I am excited to come back home. This program has a rich history and a successful tradition. I am hopeful to build good people, good runners and to continue our running success!”

New Varsity Basketball Coach

James Tellman has been hired as the new Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach. James is currently a Kindergarten teacher here at Cedar Springs, and he served as a Varsity Assistant Coach last year under Coach Wood. Prior to that, James was the JV Basketball Coach at Forest Hills Central, and he played collegiately at Aquinas College. “There is so much basketball tradition at this school, and it is my hope to help build on that tradition as we move forward into a new chapter,” said Coach Tellman.

