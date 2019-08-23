CSHS Class of 1959 celebrates 60th reunion





Some Cedar Springs High School Class of 1959 classmates pictured (L to R) are: Sue Grannis Harrison; Joanne Ballard Cahoon; Kathy Foley Ockert; Sally Morris Fortuna; Barb Finch Watson; and Elsi Potter Sly.









On Saturday night, August 17, 19 members and spouses of the Cedar Springs High School Class of 1959 celebrated their 60th class reunion at the Rio Grande Steakhouse.

Class advisor Helen Abel McLaughlin and her husband, John, were also in attendance. It was a night for dinner, reminiscing, and catching up with old friends. Classmates came from as far away as Idaho and Kentucky. The CSHS Class of ‘59 has had reunions every five years since they graduated and look forward to the next one.

Several of the 15 students who started kindergarten together in 1946 attended the reunion. They are: Sue Grannis Harrison; Kathy Foley Ockert; Sally Morris Fortuna; and Barb Finch Watson. They can be seen in the photo above, along with two other classmates.