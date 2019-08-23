City Hall Corner





By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the brave women and men of the Cedar Springs, Sand Lake, Sparta, Solon and Courtland fire departments and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for their fast and effective response to last Tuesday’s fire at the Red Flannel apartments. I’d also like to thank the quick response by the Department of Public Works who ensured that the water system was able to support the fire-fighting efforts and who also helped the fire department maintain traffic control. Finally, I thank the City Council members, City Impact, Lean on Me, the Springs Church, the Red Cross and our community members who worked to organize the emergency response to the needs of the people who lost their homes with an outpouring of material support and kindness. I am honestly truly humbled and thankful at how our community responds to emergencies, be it a fire or a power outage.

However, I’d also like to take a second to remind everyone of the seriousness of the fire department’s work. Cedar Springs Fire was on scene within 5 minutes of the initial call. That is 5 minutes for the firefighters to get to the station, get into their gear, board the truck and get the half-mile to the scene of the fire. Sparta’s firefighters were on scene within 22 minutes of the initial call, 13 miles from their station. At the height of the battle, 1300 gallons were being pumped into the fire each minute from hoses that stretched almost 300 feet from the fire hydrant. All this being done in a chaotic scene with bystanders, children and news reporters milling about watching the action. The sheer number of people and vehicles at the scene made access for emergency personnel difficult and made crowd and traffic control very important to keep the road clear and also to keep the emergency responders and their equipment safe while they did their job. Thankfully, the overwhelming majority of people recognize these facts and stayed a healthy distance away from the action and mostly everybody parked away from the scene and walked to their homes from down Oak St.

The State of Michigan also recognizes the importance of firefighters’ work and protects them while performing their duties in the same exact way the law protects police officers. Under state law, MCL 750.81d, it is a 2-year felony to resist, obstruct, oppose or endanger a firefighter or police officer who are performing their duties. That punishment becomes a 4-20 year felony if the firefighter or officer is injured by the obstructing of their duties. Obstruction specifically includes “physical interference or force or a knowing failure to comply with a lawful command.” It is also a 4 year felony, MCL 750.82, to assault a fire fighter, police officer or DPW worker with a motor vehicle.

In the chaos that exists at a fire, with lives and property at stake, firefighters shouldn’t also have to worry about getting run over by a car or their hoses being run over by someone desperate for a better parking spot. If a firefighter gives an order at the scene of a fire, that order is to be followed for everybody’s safety. While it might be an inconvenience to have to walk a block or two back to your home during an emergency, leaving the road clear during an emergency could save somebody’s life.

