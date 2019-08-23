Cigarette caused apartment fire





The state fire marshal confirmed that a discarded cigarette on the balcony was the cause of this fire at Red Flannel Acres last week. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

A discarded cigarette on an upper balcony reportedly started the fire that occurred last week at Red Flannel Acres apartment complex and left seven families homeless.

The fire occurred at 323 Oak Ct. on Tuesday, August 13. Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser called in the state fire marshal to investigate the cause, and he came to the scene on August 15.

“He confirmed what I suspected happened,” said Fraser, “that it was an accidental fire caused by a discarded cigarette.”

The 911 call came in at 4:31 p.m. that there was smoke in the building, and the second tone said there were flames through the roof. According to Jackie Gage, who lives in the complex next door at 349 Oak Ct., it was her daughter, Jennifer Haugen who called 911, and her friend, Eddie Molero, who helped her get people out.

“If (she) hadn’t of called in when she did and went to help people get out and the guy hadn’t of ran through the smoke banging on doors, the people might not have escaped safely,” she told the Post. “Eddie even tried to put out the fire with a fire extinquisher as the women’s apartment was on fire in the living room and she didn’t even know it. The fire was already outside the building, coming towards my building and out the roof, with smoke past my building when they saw it.”

Chief Fraser was grateful they acted so quickly. “To whomever alerted the residents, we thank you. You did a good thing,” he said.

Four fire departments fought this fire at Red Flannel Acres last week, which left seven families homeless. Post photo by L. Allen.





Cedar Springs, Sand Lake, and Solon Fire Departments were all on scene, and they called for Sparta’s aerial truck to help douse the flames of the two-story building. Courtland was on standby to take any Cedar Springs calls while they were busy fighting the fire. The Cedar Springs DPW helped direct traffic.

Out of the eight apartments, one was vacant. Everyone that was home at the time got out safely. Three cats were also recovered from two different apartments. They were wet but alive.

City Impact has been working with the displaced residents. Area churches, community members, and other local organizations such as North Kent Connect and Lean on Me Outreach partnered with them to try to make sure the residents’ needs are met. If you have questions on what might still be needed, please call City Impact at (616) 843-2438.