



Mr. Walter Glen Knoch, Sr., age 93, slipped quietly away from us on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the comfort of his own home as he wished. He is now in heaven with the Lord and reunited with our mom. Walter was born May 7, 1926 in Manton, Michigan, and grew up on the edge of Lake Billings. Walter was the 9th of 11 children born to Clarence Duane and Phoebe Permilla Jones (Milla). Walter is survived by one younger sister, Marian Dunham, of Highland, MI. Walter was a Veteran of World War II, where at age 18 he faced such fierce enemy action that he was one of only five to return home from his company. Five of his brothers also fought in the war with all returning safely home. Walter was married on February 10, 1946 in Cadillac to Inez Maxine Masten. She preceded him in death in 1998, after 52 years of marriage. Their 7 children survive, Walter Glen, Jr and Phyllis, Cedar Springs, Gail Alan and Deborah, Jackson, Linda Kay and Wesley Foster, Rockford, Victoria Marie and Butch Frederick, Campbellsport, WI, Edward James and Candace, Ionia, Lorena May, Ionia and Daniel Wesley and Robin, Middleville. Walter is also survived by 19 grandchildren and many great-grands as well as his step families. At the age of 33 Walter accepted Christ as his Savior. He was led to the Lord by his wife Inez. Walter retired from Jacobson’s Department Store in East Grand Rapids after 20 years of serving as their building superintendent. After living in the Cedar Springs area since 1968 Walter moved to Jackson, MI near his son Gail 18 months ago. The Funeral service was held at Pederson Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Memorial contributions may be sent to Pilgrim Bible Church, PO Box V, Cedar Springs, MI 49319 Please mark them “Operation Christmas Child” for shoebox shipping.

