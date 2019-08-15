



The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-car crash at the intersection of Howard City-Edmore and Federal Roads in Reynolds Township on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The investigation revealed that a silver 2012 Chrysler was traveling north on Federal Road when it failed to stop for the traffic light at Howard City-Edmore Road. As the Chrysler entered the intersection, it collided with a white, westbound, 2004 Chevrolet stake truck. The collision caused the Chevrolet to lose control and leave the roadway, where it then struck a curb, a utility pole, and the control box for the traffic lights. The utility pole that was struck was one of the support poles for the traffic lights, causing them to hang dangerously close to the ground. The two occupants of the Chrysler were not able to get out of the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Both the driver of the Chrysler, Cathy Moore, age 54, from Morley, and her passenger, Wilma Miller, age 87, from Morley, were transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, Jason Kooiker age 48, from Hudsonville, and his 19-year-old son, Tyler, sustained minor injuries that did not require treatment.

Traffic flow was hampered at the intersection for nearly three hours until the traffic lights could be removed and alternate traffic control devices were added.

All the occupants involved were properly belted in their vehicles. It is not known at this time why the driver of the Chrylser failed to stop of the traffic light.

Assisting with the crash was Montcalm County Central Dispatch, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, Mecosta County Ambulance Services, Howard City Fire Department, Montcalm County Road Commission, Michigan Department of Transportation, and Consumers Energy.

