



The Cedar Springs Post traveled to Denmark for three weeks in July with Terry and Dot Northup of Howard City. It was Terry’s second trip to Denmark, where he hasn’t yet met a Danish pastry he didn’t like! Dot has been there dozens of times in the past 45 years.

“We have hosted Danish exchange students who attended Tri County High School so we were visiting three of them and their families,” they explained. Also, Dot was a summer exchange student to Denmark 45 years ago so visits to her host family and long time friends were also included.

“Mainly our time was spent in and around Copenhagen where this photo was taken but we also took trains to other areas of the country, including the Jutland Penninsula.

In the attached photo, the building on the right is the Copenhagen Town Hall. All three buildings with the towers are located on the Copenhagen Town Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen) in the center of the city.

Thanks so much, Terry and Dot, for taking us with you!

