



Don Hamblin really digs Solon Township





Construction of Velzy Park’s restroom began last week, as Solon resident Don Hamblin dug the footings for the restroom with the assistance of his “big Green” tractor and Township Supervisor, Bob Ellick. An older foundation at the site was removed earlier this summer by Dean’s Excavating, to make way for the park’s latest addition, located at the Township Hall’s site on Algoma Avenue. The park already includes a walking trail, gazebo, and picnic tables and benches.

The plan included running a power line from the restroom to the gazebo so that future events as Solon’s Concerts in the Park could be powered without the use of a generator. During the digging, the power line was installed, which allowed the August Concert in the Park to be enjoyed without the background noise of a generator. This was much appreciated by the 75-100 listeners that rocked to the performance of The Boyfriends 60’s style music this past Thursday, August 8. Previous performances at the park included B-Side Growlers and Rhythm Masters. Like Solon’s Velzy Park Facebook page to watch for additional concerts and other events.

The restroom is slated for completion this fall in time for activities planned for the community’s enjoyment. If you have any questions concerning the park or would like to volunteer for events or construction and maintenance needs of the park, contact Mary Lou at Solon Township 616-696-1718.

