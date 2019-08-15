Holds fun day for families

Photo by R. Gokey

Photo by R. Gokey

The Village of Sand Lake held a family fun day last Saturday, August 10, that began with a ceremony to celebrate a perpetual easement agreement between the Village and Sarah Brinks, the owner of the property where the Sand Lake boat launch is.

“The easement provides the public with an irrevocable, exclusive and perpetual easement to use the boat launch and to create parking for the boat launch,” explained Sand Lake Village President Tracy Quinlan.

She said that the negotiations began in the spring of this year, and the easement was signed on June 20. “The council and I are extremely happy to have achieved public use of the boat launch for, basically, forever!” remarked Quinlan. “We are extremely thankful to Sara Brinks and her willingness to work with us to make this happen for the people of Sand Lake and surrounding communities.”

The Boat Launch celebration began at 10:30 a.m. with a short speech, ribbon cutting and launching of the S.S. Sand Lake. They gave all the kids there two tokens—one was redeemable for school supplies during the picnic held later on, and one for movie candy at the movie in the park in the evening.

Photo by R. Gokey





Photo by R. Gokey

The Community Picnic was from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday in Salisbury Park. “A huge thank you to all the area Churches and volunteers that helped make this event a success!” said Village trustee Rachel Gokey.

A bag of school supplies was given to each child in attendance and they were also entered into a drawing to win a backpack. Residents enjoyed grilled hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, drinks and delicious baked goods. The Sand Lake Queen and her court were at the picnic making sure the games & face painting went smoothly. There was live music for all to enjoy, as well as additional tables of goodies, crafts and information for the public.

Later in the evening, their movie in the park, hosted by the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce, was Mary Poppins Returns. Over 40 people attended. Popcorn was donated by Wesco, and the Village supplied pop for everyone. Movie candy was also available for the token redemption.

The next movie in the park is on Saturday, September 14, (at dusk). The movie that will be playing is Incredibles 2. Everyone is welcome.

