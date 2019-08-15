



Jack Rama, age 67, of Sand Lake passed away peacefully at home with his children on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Jack was born January 29, 1952. He is survivied by his four children, Eric Rama, Clayton Rama, Michele Rama and Stacie Ritchie; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two on the way; two brothers, Jeff (Donna) Rama, Danny Rama, and one sister, Diane (Larry) Jenkins; in-laws, Paul, Kerri, Clarissa and John. Jack enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and was never afraid of hard work. He also loved Florida and enjoyed spending his winters there. His children were his pride and joy. He was loved by so many. Please join us for a memorial service on Saturday, August 17th at 11 a.m. at 4th Reformed Church, 1226 Union St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, with luncheon to follow. Flowers can be sent to the church address and accepted on Friday and Saturday under Jack Rama Memorial. All friends and family are welcome!