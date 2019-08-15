



From Sgt. Todd Probst, Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Would you like to stay up-to-date with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and what’s happening in the City of Cedar Springs and the surrounding areas? Updates are as close as your phone.

Sergeant Todd Probst is requesting the citizens of Cedar Springs download the Kent County Sheriff’s Office app and subscribe to the Cedar Springs City Watch group and stay up to date on important information relating to the City of Cedar Springs. This app will allow you to be a part of our neighborhood watch group where you will receive information on break-ins in our city, suspects of local crimes, and it will also allow you to reach out to the Sergeant in charge of Cedar Springs with concerns, comments, extra patrol requests and or any other questions you may have for your local law enforcement.

In addition to the city watch group, there are many other great services on the app. One is the traffic crash monitor icon, which can keep you up-to-date on the road conditions by monitoring the crashes throughout Kent County. Another is the school resource icon, which will give you contact information for your local school resource officer. There are many other features on the app, so if you have any questions please feel free to reach out to Sergeant Todd Probst at todd.probst@kentcountymi.gov.

