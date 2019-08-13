Kent County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspects in five different cell phone store burglaries that occurred between Saturday, August 10, and Monday, August 12.

Three Verizon stores were hit on Saturday, August 10, into Sunday, August 11 in Caledonia Township, Lowell Township, and Plainfield Township. Two more phone stores were targeted on Sunday, August 11, into Monday, August 12: the AT&T Store in Algoma Township, and the Sprint Store in Plainfield Township.













Forced entry was a common factor in each of the break-ins and cell phones appeared to be the primary target. At this time, it appears that the stolen property includes several display phones and some phone accessories, however, some of the retailers secured their phones at night, and as a result nothing was taken from those particular locations.

In each of the break-ins, the stores were entered by as few as one and as many as four individuals. Investigators believe that the break-ins are likely connected, and are communicating with neighboring agencies about the possibility of connected break-ins outside of Kent County.

Take a look at the surveillance photos from a couple of the break-ins and if you have any information regarding the identity of any of the suspects, please contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.