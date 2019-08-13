A Montcalm County man suffered serious injuries when his pickup went off the road and hit a tree Sunday in Spencer Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they were alerted just before 9 p.m. that a white Silverado pickup had crashed into trees in the 17000 block of Meddler Ave. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Montcalm County, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital by Aeromed. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is still under investigation. It’s unknown if speed or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Spencer Township Fire Department and Maple Valley Fire Department of Montcalm County assisted at the scene.