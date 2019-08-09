



The Post traveled to Portugal and Spain during winter vacation with Bill and Kathy Lauer. Bill and Kathy traveled along the Costa del Sol area of Spain and the south Atlantic coast of Portugal. They visited Malaga, Sevilla, Gibraltar, and Faro Portugal. Kathy is holding the Post in the port city of Lagos Portugal west of Faro. Lagos is known for its harbor, old castles and churches.

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

