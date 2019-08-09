



Reece Anthony Nice





One person died and another was injured in a crash in Montcalm County last Saturday.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the report of a vehicle fire on Saturday, August 3, at approximately 5:05 p.m., on W Lake Montcalm Rd near N Amy School Rd. The investigation revealed a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by an 18-year old male and an 18-year-old female, both from Howard City, was traveling west on W Lake Montcalm Rd when it began to drive slightly off the north side of the road. The driver over-corrected, crossed back over the road and ran off the south side where it struck a tree. Upon coming to a rest, the vehicle caught on fire.

The passenger was able to escape the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The 18-year-old driver, Reece Anthony Nice, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Montcalm County EMS, Howard City Fire Department, and The Road Commission for Montcalm County.

