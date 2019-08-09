



Two hotly contested issues both got t he green light from voters at the polls Tuesday.

In Solon Township, ordinance 19-2-Z, which was passed by the township board in March, was upheld by the voters by a vote of 681 YES to 251 NO. The ordinance states that “if property is to be divided into new lots that will be smaller than one acre in size, or if a newly platted subdivision (or condominium unit equivalent) is created in which proposed lots would be one acre or less in size, then those small lots must be served by public or community water and sewer supply systems.”

Ordinances are not usually put on the ballot, but John Bitely with Sable Homes, and Gary Johnson, of Solon Township, have presented plans for a new development with less than one acre lots and wanted the residents to vote the ordinance down. Just a little over 20 percent of the voters turned out to vote.

After several tries, Tri County finally passed a bond proposal with no added taxes. The difference in the vote, however, was quite small—only 37 votes. It passed with 1,388 YES votes to 1,351 NO votes. The new bond will allow them to build a new elementary school so that all the schools are on one campus and will include other upgrades as well. Similar proposals in November and May were both defeated.

