



State Rep. Mark Huizenga of Walker announced today he will be hosting district office hours throughout the month of August to meet with local residents of the 74th District.

“Meeting directly with my constituents is a great opportunity to hear their thoughts and questions about state government,” Rep. Huizenga said. “As your voice in Lansing, it is a top priority to be accessible and accountable to you. I hope you will join us and share your ideas and concerns.”

The office hours are scheduled for the following times and locations:

• Friday, Aug. 9 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at Herman’s Boy, 220 Northland Drive NE in Rockford;

• Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy Restaurant, 13961 White Creek Ave. NE in Cedar Springs;

• Saturday, Aug. 17 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Biggby Coffee, 275 S. State St. in Sparta;

• Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Wildroast Coffee Co., 4035 Chicago Drive SW in Grandville; and

• Friday, Aug. 23 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at Peppermill Grill, 4511 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Walker.

No appointment is necessary. Residents unable to attend may contact Rep. Huizenga’s office by calling (517) 373-8900 or by email at MarkHuizenga@house.mi.gov.

